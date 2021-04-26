Tech

Google Maps: This is the latest feature

April 26, 2021
Gilbert Cox

It was actually very quiet about Google Maps in April, but there are some new features to report. In the last few days in particular, the driving mode, known internationally as the assisted driving mode and in this country for German users, is called simply the automatic function, has been a topic over and over again. After a lot of back and forth, the new functionality is now started for German users.

The automatic function is finally here!

It took Google two years to introduce what was originally called Driving Mode, an extension of navigation. But at the moment in the name of “early access”, and in fact not in Germany. Or is he? Google has made very contradictory statements on this subject. However, the truth is finally happening on the device and it is there that other users and I can report happy news. The automatic function can now be used.

