Google Maps: This is the latest feature

It was actually very quiet about Google Maps in April, but there are some new features to report. In the last few days in particular, the driving mode, known internationally as the assisted driving mode and in this country for German users, is called simply the automatic function, has been a topic over and over again. After a lot of back and forth, the new functionality is now started for German users.

The automatic function is finally here!

It took Google two years to introduce what was originally called Driving Mode, an extension of navigation. But at the moment in the name of “early access”, and in fact not in Germany. Or is he? Google has made very contradictory statements on this subject. However, the truth is finally happening on the device and it is there that other users and I can report happy news. The automatic function can now be used.

For some German Google Maps users, it’s now: “Be the first to use the automatic assistant function in Maps”.

Google Maps now provides recycling information

It should be a little greener. Therefore, Google Maps is no longer just offering More environmental methods For motorists, but more details on recycling will also be provided soon. Merchants and other companies can use My Business to indicate whether they offer to recycle or accept hazardous waste. For example for clothes, electronics, batteries and things like that.

Users have to take green issues more seriously

The Google Recommend Also create new listings for companies that support recycling or other green causes. Basically, this is not a new feature because you have managed to save places in the private and public lists for a long time. Google prefers to request more user participation.

This also includes highlighting companies on Google Maps with photos and reviews that take these green issues seriously. This is also not necessarily a new point, but it is more incentive to use the familiar functions from a different point of view in the future. You might also find a good delivery service as it relies on eco-friendly bicycles and containers.