King Charles thanks for support after cancer diagnosis – Panorama

British King Charles III. He addressed the public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis and thanked them for their support over the past few days. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the many support and well wishes I have received over the past few days,” the 75-year-old said. According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening .

“As anyone affected by cancer knows, such kind thoughts can be of great comfort and encouragement,” the statement continued. She said sharing her own diagnosis helped improve public understanding of cancer and shine a light on the work of everyone who supports cancer patients and their families in the UK and around the world. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication has been heightened by my own experience,” King said.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. During his recent hospitalization for a benign prostate enlargement, another problem surfaced, it said. Subsequent diagnostic tests may have detected a form of cancer. The King now began regular treatment. Doctors advised him not to attend public meetings during this time. He will continue the affairs of state.

Palace did not say exactly what type of cancer it was. But it may not be prostate cancer. Her husband is doing “very well” in the situation, Queen Camilla, 76, said Thursday evening during her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer at an event in Salisbury, southern England.

Charles reportedly traveled with Camilla this week to Sandringham in the east English county of Norfolk, where he is said to be currently staying.