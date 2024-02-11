Great Britain: King Charles thanks for sympathy after cancer diagnosis

of Great Britain King Charles III. He spoke directly to the public for the first time since announcing his cancer. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes I've received over the past few days,” Charles said. According to a report, which was published by Buckingham Palace. “As anyone affected by cancer knows, such kind thoughts are a great comfort and encouragement.”

More on the topic :

Charles III

British Monarchy :

Long live the king!

Screening for early detection of cancer :

“Early detection does not necessarily save more lives”

England :

Politicians around the world ship Charles III. Best wishes



She said announcing her own diagnosis helped improve public understanding of cancer and shine a light on the work of everyone who supports cancer patients and their families in the UK and around the world. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication has been heightened by my own experience,” King said.

More interested in prevention

According to a British newspaper Guardian Related aid organizations say they have received significantly more attention since King Charles' diagnosis became known. For example, Prostate Cancer UK saw a 500 per cent increase in visitors to its website and used an online risk test to see if men should have a prostate test.

Newsletter © Lea Dohle

“What now?” – Daily morning overview Start your day with our very short newsletter. Every Friday you will receive the digital magazine ZEIT at the end of the week. See also England. Controversy over Johnson's WhatsApp messages: Govt goes to court By registering you take Data protection to indicate Thanks! We have sent you an email. Check your mailbox and confirm your newsletter subscription.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. A 75-year-old man was previously treated for an enlarged prostate gland. It is not known exactly what type of cancer it is, but it cannot be prostate cancer.

Charles is already receiving treatment

According to the palace, the monarch has now started regular treatment. He said he was “absolutely positive” and was looking forward to “a full return to his public duties as quickly as possible”. Charles wants to continue state affairs during his treatment, but does not want to attend any public meetings.

It was unusual for Charles to go public with his cancer diagnosis. It is customary for the British royal family to keep information about the monarch's health largely confidential. King Charles had been British monarch for over a year. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.