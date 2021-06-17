World

Kanye West “sabotaged” the interrogation of the million dollar case in a Jesus mask

June 18, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Kanye West has a weakness for masks.

    imago / APress

    1/9

    Kanye West has a thing for masks.

  • Recently, the rapper is often photographed with face protection on the street, here in Los Angeles.

    Dukas

    2/9

    Recently, the rapper is often photographed with face protection on the street, here in Los Angeles.

  • Now it is said that the rapper wore a mask during a judicial interrogation.

    imago photos / MediaPunch

    3/9

    Now it is said that the rapper wore a mask during a judicial interrogation.

  • The rapper recently grabbed headlines for his alleged affair with model Irina Shayk.

    Dukas

    8/9

    The rapper recently grabbed headlines for his alleged affair with model Irina Shayk.

  • Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian separated in February 2021.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    9/9

    Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian separated in February 2021.

Even if it is expensive for him, he does not keep his privacy under control. Kanye West, 44, is accused of “sabotaging” a court-ordered investigation with an opposing team of lawyers — by pulling a “Jesus ski mask” over his face in protest, among other things.

Mychannel has sued the rapper for $20 million in damages. The video and e-commerce company accuses the rapper of betraying her with false promises.

READ  Prince of Liechtenstein shoots the largest brown bear in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *