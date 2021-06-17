Kanye West “sabotaged” the interrogation of the million dollar case in a Jesus mask

imago / APress 1/9 Kanye West has a thing for masks.

Dukas 2/9 Recently, the rapper is often photographed with face protection on the street, here in Los Angeles.

imago photos / MediaPunch 3/9 Now it is said that the rapper wore a mask during a judicial interrogation.









Dukas 8/9 The rapper recently grabbed headlines for his alleged affair with model Irina Shayk.

Keystone-sda.ch 9/9 Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian separated in February 2021.

Even if it is expensive for him, he does not keep his privacy under control. Kanye West, 44, is accused of “sabotaging” a court-ordered investigation with an opposing team of lawyers — by pulling a “Jesus ski mask” over his face in protest, among other things.

Mychannel has sued the rapper for $20 million in damages. The video and e-commerce company accuses the rapper of betraying her with false promises.

Under US law, attorneys are allowed to question all relevant persons on the other side (plaintiff, defendant, and witnesses) prior to commencement of civil lawsuits. This takes place in the presence of the court clerk.

Kanye West a “spiritual genius”

According to Michael Popock, a MyChannel attorney, West did not take the video interview seriously. In court filings leaked to AllHipHop.com, the attorney complained to the judge that Kanye “should have called him a ‘born’ at least a dozen times.” West also refused to look at Popok and played on his mobile phone all the time during the survey. He barred all essential questions by either referring to him as a “spiritual genius” or insulting Bobock. The lawyer asked, “Are you stupid?” Ten minutes later, an angry West jumped out of the room.

West’s lawyer managed to persuade him to return to the room in front of the camera, but the musician then wore a “cloth mask over his entire head.” This was printed with an image of Jesus. According to the opposing team of lawyers, “the balaclava has slits for the eyes, but no opening for the mouth, which makes it difficult to understand.” When Bobok asked him to take off his ski cap, the rapper refused, explaining that “you don’t have the right to see my face.”

His lawyers refused to intervene.

In a statement about the interrogation, Ben J. MyChannel, another attorney at MyChannel, claims the allegations in the court’s application: “The defendant even bragged about how well he prevented the hearing. His attorneys refused to intervene. We reported to the court this deliberate sabotage of interrogation by the West and we also listed the most outrageous statements.”

According to the lawsuit filed in August 2020, Kanye West, who is currently making headlines with his relationship with Irina Shayk, 35, reportedly promised the company to invest $10 million in them. In return, MyChannel invested $7 million and nearly 10,000 man-hours in a PR campaign for Western fashion brand Yeezy Apparel: “At Kanye’s request, we had to move our headquarters from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles and then all of a sudden to Chicago.” Instead of rewarding them with an investment, West simply ended the collaboration after six months – without paying a single cent in compensation for the costs incurred.