Millions of spiders weave giant webs in Australia

Disgust Alarm in Australia! Countless spiders caused a stir in Victoria. Animals go to safety after heavy rain.
The basics in brief
- Millions of spiders are fleeing floods in the Australian state of Victoria.
- To do this, animals weave giant nets.
- Arthropods are harmless to humans.
In Australia, things are slowly approaching winter. As we enjoy the warm sun here in Europe, the temperatures are dropping in Down Under.
It has been raining heavily over Victoria in the past few days. And that’s his animal consequences.
countless be crazy Prepare yourself before it looms Flood Safe. To do this, they weave huge nets, some of which cover large areas of the Australian bush.
The dimensions of the giant spider’s den can be seen in a video from Reuters.
According to the report, this species is harmless to humans, and accordingly the webs were erected by vagrant spiders.
