Prince William saved friends from Kabul at the last second

According to British media, Prince William personally took care to save his companion and family from Kabul.
The basics in brief
- Prince William arranged to rescue an Afghan officer from Kabul.
- King knows the man from his time at Sandhurst Military School.
Prince William (39) does this with his wife Kate Middleton (39) and three children holidays in Scotland. But the heir to the throne could not fully relax as he appeared now.
According to the Telegraph, the monarchy “personally intervened” to save the family of an Afghan officer from Kabul. The Duke of Cambridge knows the man from their time together at Sandhurst Military School (UK).
Prince William instructed Naval Officer Rob Dixon to contact staff in the area.
After William’s calls, the officer who served in the Afghan National Army was able to bring his family to the UK. He and ten of his relatives, including women and children, managed to escape from Bethlehem Taliban-Hell.
Major Andrew Fox, a former paratrooper, praised the actions of the future king. “It fits perfectly with where we are army Learn in terms of values, loyalty and respect for others. We are trained to help wherever possible.”
“The situation was so chaotic and, frankly, so poorly managed that people did everything to get out,” Fox continued.
The identity of the man who was saved by William is kept secret.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”