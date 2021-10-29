Jupiter’s red spot: very large and very deep

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter is the huge storm of the solar system: with a diameter of about 16,000 km, it has been raging over the gas giant for at least 200 years – the Earth will find space in the structure. NASA’s Juno probe managed to record more details about the storm. Which was analyzed by Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute and his team and published in the journal Science.

The probe crossed the red spot twice in 2019 and took various measurements of the storm. I also noticed two other, but smaller, storms on the planet. Microwave data show that the red spot extends much deeper into the gas envelope than previously assumed. The storm reaches a depth of at least 200 to 500 km. It thus partially extends deeper than the area where the water and ammonia condenses, and thus below the cloud base. Therefore, there are still drafts of subsidence and precipitation there, the staff writes. These may have played a major role in the creation and maintenance of the Beast Storm, which previous models had not covered.

A second study in “Science” by Caltech’s Marzia Baresi and colleagues is once again dedicated to aircraft.that occur between the gas giant’s atmosphere bands. Parisi and his colleagues investigated Juno’s motions themselves, and as the probe orbited the planet, microgravity anomalies appeared repeatedly, resulting in subtle changes in the spacecraft’s orbit. From this, conclusions can also be drawn about the depth of atmospheric structures.