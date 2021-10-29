science

Jupiter’s red spot: very large and very deep

October 29, 2021
Faye Stephens

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter is the huge storm of the solar system: with a diameter of about 16,000 km, it has been raging over the gas giant for at least 200 years – the Earth will find space in the structure. NASA’s Juno probe managed to record more details about the storm. Which was analyzed by Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute and his team and published in the journal Science.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *