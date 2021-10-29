Neurofibromine: Researchers have decoded the gene

Swedish and Tyrolean researchers have succeeded in deciphering the molecular structure of the neurofibromin with extremely high accuracy
The basics in brief
- Researchers have deciphered the molecular structure of the neurofibrillary fibril.
- This advances research in hereditary neurofibromatosis.
Scientists from the Medical University of Innsbruck and Stockholm University have deciphered the molecular structure of the neurofibromin with high accuracy. « Results bring search in hereditary neurofibromatosis A big step forward,” wrote Jane Ebe Innsbruck.
“Patients with neurofibromatosis present with a variety of symptoms, often caused by benign or malignant skin tumors and from the nervous systemIt can occur as early as infancy,” explained structural biologist Bernhard Robb.
“With a birth rate of 1:3,000, neurofibromatosis is one of the most common genetic diseases, and an understanding of molecular mechanisms This disease is a prerequisite for the development of therapeutic methods and active components, ”writes the scientist.
