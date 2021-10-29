science

Neurofibromine: Researchers have decoded the gene

October 29, 2021
Faye Stephens

Swedish and Tyrolean researchers have succeeded in deciphering the molecular structure of the neurofibromin with extremely high accuracy

The basics in brief

  • Researchers have deciphered the molecular structure of the neurofibrillary fibril.
  • This advances research in hereditary neurofibromatosis.

Scientists from the Medical University of Innsbruck and Stockholm University have deciphered the molecular structure of the neurofibromin with high accuracy. « Results bring search in hereditary neurofibromatosis A big step forward,” wrote Jane Ebe Innsbruck.

“Patients with neurofibromatosis present with a variety of symptoms, often caused by benign or malignant skin tumors and from the nervous systemIt can occur as early as infancy,” explained structural biologist Bernhard Robb.

“With a birth rate of 1:3,000, neurofibromatosis is one of the most common genetic diseases, and an understanding of molecular mechanisms This disease is a prerequisite for the development of therapeutic methods and active components, ”writes the scientist.

