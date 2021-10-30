science

CCAMLR Conference: No New Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica

October 30, 2021
Faye Stephens

He again failed to designate new marine protected areas in Antarctica, which environmentalists urgently demanded. The 40th CCAMLR Conference in Hobart, Australia German Environmental Aid (DUH) and the German Media Science Center announced that it ended Friday after a difficult struggle with no progress. Specifically, the goal is to protect an area of ​​about four million square kilometers in East Antarctica, West Antarctica and in the species-rich Weddell Sea. It would be the greatest naval protection measure in history.

