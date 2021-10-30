Sports Day: ‘It’s not a matter of faith, it’s science’: NBA star unwilling to vaccinate under pressure from boss

Brooklyn Nets owner hopes basketball star Kyrie Irving, who has not been on his team for weeks, will be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible. This is what Joe Tsai told ESPN. The co-founder of Chinese trading platform Alibaba added that for him, it is not about believing in whether or not a person will get a vaccination. “I think that’s a fact. It’s science.”

About a possible extension of the contract with Irving, From this season, according to NBA rules, he must sign a four-year contract with a salary of 187 million USD. Tsai did not want to speak, according to the announcer. “The real question is whether he can still play this season – and I hope he can be vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

Tsai did not want to speak, according to the announcer. “The real question is whether he can still play this season – and I hope he can be vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. Irving is one of the few NBA professionals who has not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Because of New York laws for unvaccinated people He is not allowed to participate in nets games or training there. The team is currently working without him completely.