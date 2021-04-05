science

Whitefly: With gene stealing of the superbug

April 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

The whitefly has acquired a gene from plants that makes plant antibodies harmless. This was reported by a team led by Youjun Zhang of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing In the magazine “Cell”. This is the first time ever that a case has been discovered in which an insect takes genes from a plant.

