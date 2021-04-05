science

What does the handwriting reveal about us?

April 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

When former US President Donald Trump signed a decree in front of the camera, he usually put a huge signature on the document. Anyone who has seen it might think: Typical! This proves that the handwriting reflects the character of a person – from the size of the handwriting one can safely deduce the writer’s self-confidence. But what is really all about graphology, handwriting theory as an expression of personality?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *