WWF: Germany lags behind in marine conservation plans | Free Press

How well is Germany implementing EU plans for marine protection? The WWF environmental foundation is just satisfied.
Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – The WWF has criticized Germany for its slow implementation of the European Union’s plans for maritime protection.
Although there has been a so-called marine spatial planning plan since 2009, Germany has failed to adapt the plan to European Union requirements from 2014, conservationists say. The deadline for implementation expired on Wednesday. Germany’s revised plan will not be adopted until later this year.
Overall, two-thirds of the European Union’s coastal states have not met this deadline, and WWF has criticized it. Six of the 22 concerned countries whose plans were updated in time – including Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal – have significant gaps in their plans.
