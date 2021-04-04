The March helicopter is scheduled to take off on April 11 at the earliest

The illustration shows a “creativity helicopter” on the surface of Mars. Image: – / NASA / JPL-Caltech / dpa (Photo: dpa) “cleverness”

It is planned that “creativity” The US space agency NASA has announced that the movie “Creativity” (in German: Creativity) is due to start on April 11 at the earliest. Pictures taken by the helicopter will arrive on Earth after one day. It will be the first flight of a plane over another planet. Previously, April 8th was the start date.

The small 1.8-kilogram helicopter had already sent its initial condition report to the control center in Pasadena, California, after the “persistent” rover landed on the surface of Mars, indicating that it was in good condition. During the flight, the helicopter should rise to a height of about three meters, fly there for about thirty seconds, turn, land again and land.

The versatility with its lithium-ion batteries can make several flight attempts for about a month. The helicopter must challenge extreme conditions: on Mars it is cold to minus 90 degrees Celsius at night, the planet’s gravitational force is less and the atmosphere is much thinner. The “persevering” rover, weighing about 1,000 kg and the size of a minivan, was installed in a risky maneuver in a dry lake called “Jezero Crater” at the end of February.

