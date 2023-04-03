“John Wick 4” loses first place to a newcomer to cinema

“John Wick 4” is set to relinquish number one on the German and US cinema charts in its second week again.

Since the inception of “John Wick” in 2014, the young action movie with Keanu Reeves has grown into a massive franchise, although the films are explicitly aimed at an older audience. With “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the sequel hit theaters last week and managed to secure the best start for the series in both the USA and Germany and take first place in the respective cinema charts.

But already in the second week, “John Wick 4” has to give up first place for a new theatrical release. Fantasy adventure Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves It creates enthusiasm among viewers and critics alike and it comes through Rotten tomatoes For ratings of 90% and over. how clashes Reportedly, the film was released in the United States in its opening weekend $38.5 million To top out John Wick 4, which only made $28 million in its second week, down more than 60% from its $73.5 million debut. The song “Dungeons & Dragons” can be loud all over the world Delivery time $71.5 million Book for yourself.

Fancy more fantasy entertainment now? Then we have some recommendations for you:

Dungeons & Dragons movie was released in 2001. You can rent the movie on Amazon

Germany’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” starts at only 3rd place

In Germany, the fantasy film does not start out quite convincingly. how Spotlight: A Film I mentioned, lured action 145 thousand visitors In cinemas, it achieved sales of 1.5 million euros. Dungeons & Dragons started at #3 on the charts. However, “John Wick 4” ranked second in Germany with a total of 900,000 views since it opened in cinemas. However, he is the headliner “Manta Manta – Part Two”. The sequel to the cult film with Til Schweiger brought in 3.7 million euros in its first weekend and record 370,000 tickets sold.

Given that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Of Thieves has a budget of $150 million, not including marketing costs, the movie needs to perform extremely well once released to be considered a profit for Paramount Pictures. This will also determine if the sequel Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Of Thieves 2 is coming, which has yet to be confirmed.

Do you know any fantasy movie these mythical creatures came from?

Fantasy quiz: From which movie do you know these 15 mythical creatures?

Did you like this article? Discuss with us about current cinema releases and your eagerly awaited favorite series and movies

Instagram And

Facebook. Follow us too

flipboard And

google news.