Grid problems Arzfeld currently on April 3, 2023: Here there are disturbances in the power grid

Breakdowns and maintenance in Arzfeld up-to-date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there are currently several reports for the city of Arzfeld. These are 3 entries about network problems in the region. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Arzfeld in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently on April 3, 2023 in Arzfeld

Network problems are currently spreading across the region District road K122, Dreis in Hallenbach, Arzfeld in the administrative district “Arzfeld” (postal code 54687, Eifelkreis-Bitburg-Brum). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties had been recognized since 9:50 am, although no local citizen had explicitly reported the failure. A team of technicians is currently correcting the cause and the recovery should happen as soon as possible.

Also in the display area Hickeshausen in Hickeshausen, Arzfeld in the administrative district “Arzfeld” (postal code 54687, Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm) There is a malfunction. Power problems have occurred here since 9:50. The search for the cause is currently underway, which is expected to continue until approximately 1:20 p.m.

Additional network problems extend across the region Hallenbach, Arzfeld in the administrative district “Arzfeld” (postal code 54687, Eifelkreis Bitburg-Brum). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties known since 09:50. A team of technicians is responsible for fixing the problem, and the goal is to get it back as quickly as possible.

(status: 04.03.2023, 1:30 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Arzfeld: Contact the responsible network operator

First of all: a power outage is not usually considered an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can access the error report from the responsible network operator here.

Are you well prepared for emergencies?

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

