Joey Kelly travels through America

Cologne. TV viewers now know the famous Kelly family of musicians. As RTLzwei reported on Wednesday, extreme adventurer Joey Kelly traveled to North and South America with his wife Tanja and their children Luke, Leon, Lillian and Lisanne.

“Two continents, 15 countries and about 30,000 kilometers – this is the Panamericana, the longest road in the world. Joey Kelly, a member of The Kelly Family, made this trip a challenge,” said RTLzwei. “His wife Tanja and their children Luke, Leon, Lillian and Together with Lisan, he embarks on an adventure from Canada to Argentina in an old motorhome and without a cent in his pocket.”

The broadcaster describes the challenge for the family of six from the Rhineland: “They rely on donations, which they collect through street music and temporary jobs. In Canada, sometimes the family doesn’t know they’re putting themselves at risk. ”Joey Kelly rose to prominence in the 1990s as a musician in the family band The Kelly Family. Today he is a businessman and has been married to his wife Tanja for over 20 years. Son Luke is 23, Leon is 19, Lillian is 16 and baby Lisa is seven.

Nine episodes of “Joey Kelly and Family – Roadtrip Panamericana” will air on RTLzwei on Wednesdays starting January 3 at 8:15 p.m.

