Michel Gesin starts off the zigzag World Cup well. Engelbergerin is in Levi after the first round in fifth near the podium. Wendy Holdener’s attack in the afternoon from rank eight middle.

At half-time, as at the beginning a year ago, Petra Vltova is ahead of Michaela Shiffrin. There is 11 per cent between the previous season’s Slovak World Cup winner and Shiffrin. Slovenian Andrea Slokar was third, nearly half a second behind, on her first World Cup victory a week ago in the parallel race held in Lech/Zorse.

Jizen lost seven tenths of the fastest time. The 200 lag behind defending slalom defender Katharina Linsberger and Germany’s Lina Dorr.

Wendy Holdener was eighth and was 23 percent slower than Gisin. For Schwyzerin, after a forfait for Sölden in October, it’s a late start to the season due to the hand injuries she sustained during strength training. Most of their remains were found by Holdner on the steep slope. “I hope I can still drive up to the podium,” she said in an interview with SRF.

Camille Rast and Melanie Millard were not prescribed. The two women from western Switzerland lost over two and a half seconds to the fastest.

The second round begins at 1.30 pm. Second slalom on the program at Levi’s on Sunday. With her 46th win in the slalom slalom, Shiffrin could equal Ingmar Stenmark’s record for most World Cup successes in a single race.

