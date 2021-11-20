McLaren rejects Audi Sport takeover report

Woking (AP) – The McLaren Group has strongly rejected a media report of an alleged takeover by Audi over a possible entry into Formula 1.

“McLaren Group is aware of a media report that it has been sold to Audi. This is completely inaccurate and McLaren is doing its best to remove the story,” the British sports car maker said.

Great Britain’s Autocar had reported, citing an unnamed source, that Audi had bought the entire McLaren range. The German manufacturer also secured its entry into the first class of motorsport through the Formula 1 team of the same name.

Speculation about Audi and Porsche

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always included ongoing discussion and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other automakers, but the McLaren Group’s ownership structure has not changed,” the company said. At the request of dpa, an Audi spokesperson said about the acquisition speculation: “No comment. We do not comment on rumors or water level reports.”

Against the background of new Formula 1 engine regulations planned from 2026, there is speculation about the entry of two Volkswagen subsidiaries Audi and Porsche. There were rumors that Audi could buy McLaren and Porsche could work with Red Bull. The trade magazine “Auto, Motor und Sport” recently reported that Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche first had to clarify the fundamental question of whether they would make it to Formula 1. “And if so, with Audi and Porsche in a double package or only with one of the two brands. “