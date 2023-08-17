Japan: artificially mutilated skulls of Hirota

Posted on by Faye Stephens

People in many cultures in world history have changed the shape of their heads by deforming the skull from an early age. The parts of the skull were often pressed together so that they rose upwards. This practice is attested in the cultures of central and southeastern Europe in the centuries after Christ, or in pre-Columbian civilizations in America such as the Maya and Inca civilizations. For the Japanese Hirota culture, this custom was not yet secured—but now experts working with anthropologist Noriko Seguchi of Kyushu University have been able to use scans to prove that these people, who lived between the third and seventh centuries, also deformed their heads. They flattened the posterior skull, like Seguchi and her colleagues In PLOS ONE Magazine to report.

