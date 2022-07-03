Japan and the United States agree to strengthen the alliance

At the Japan-US meeting in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen and deter the two countries’ alliance to counter the growing insecurity in the region.

After the first face-to-face meeting, Kishida said at a joint press conference that the two leaders reiterated that any attempt to use force to change the current situation is absolutely not permitted.

Japan and the United States renewed their support for Taiwan

Japan and the United States also emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, where China has always been To put more pressure on Taiwan. The US president said the United States is already militarily involved in defending Taiwan.

China considers the island a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland, if necessary by force. As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan in particular fears that China will now also resort to military means.

The two leaders also expressed serious concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. The country has conducted a series of missile launches this year and is expected to have completed preparations for another nuclear test.

Mainly strengthening Japan’s defenses

“At a time when the regional security environment is becoming more challenging, I reiterated with President Biden that we must rapidly enhance deterrence and response to the Japan-US alliance,” Kishida said. “The US President has expressed his determination to fundamentally enhance Japan’s defense capabilities.” According to Biden, the United States remains fully committed to Japanese defense.

Kishida said Biden reiterated his support for Japan’s admission as a permanent member of the reformed United Nations Security Council. Russia, a permanent member, vetoed a US-sponsored draft resolution that would have condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida called on both countries to take the lead in achieving the freedom and openness of the Indo-Pacific, a vision widely seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the region.

Regarding the new US-led economic framework in the Indo-Pacific region, Kishida said Japan would join the framework, emphasizing that it would be desirable if the US returned to the Pacific Free Trade Agreement, which the country exited during Donald’s tenure. Trump. .