James Webb Space Telescope: A rocky view of dust and stars

cosmic slopes

The Carina Nebula is a huge nebula complex spanning about 200 light-years. It is located about 7,600 light-years away from us in the constellation keel in the southern sky. with help James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Researchers have now succeeded in imaging part of a star-forming region called NGC 3324 with unprecedented accuracy. The image is one of the first five images taken by the space telescope, which were published by the participating teams of scientists on July 12, 2022.

The NIRCam telescope’s infrared instrument is creating a nebula, where dense clouds of gas and dust constantly produce new star systems, so plastic that it looks like a rocky, rugged landscape. For the first time, he was also able to detect stars that were previously hidden in observations in the visible light spectrum. Some of them emit rays of matter, also called jets.

Not visible in the image is a group of hot young stars located behind the top of the image. High-energy ultraviolet rays erode the nebula’s gas and dust, carving out the characteristic cliffs.

