SpaceX CRS-25 post-launch press conference: Here’s what you need to know about NASA’s upcoming mission

Dragon CRS-2 SpX-25 mission overview

NASA and SpaceX will hold a press conference after the launch of the CRS-25 rescue mission to the International Space Station.

SpaceX CRS-25 Post-Launch News Conference
Event type: Press Conference
Mission type: Supply journey
Date: 07/14/2022
Location: Kennedy Space Center
Rocket: Falcon 9

Watch the SpaceX CRS-25 press conference right after the news launch

What is the purpose of the Dragon CRS-2 SpX-25 mission?

The 25th commercial resupply flight to the International Space Station will be operated by SpaceX. The flight will be operated under NASA’s second commercial resupply services contract.

Cargo Dragon 2 brings supplies and payloads, including essential items in direct support of scientific and research investigations taking place aboard the Space Lab.

Where does the Dragon CRS-2 SpX-25 mission take place?

The mission takes place in low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2000 km. LEO rides are less energy and easier to get to. The spacecraft needs about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can move at a speed of about 7 km/s. The maximum wireless connection to a ground station is 15 minutes per round trip. LEO is used primarily for manned spaceflight, but also for spy and astronomical satellites, as well as Earth and weather exploration satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

Space programs and organizations participating in the SpaceX CRS-25 Post-Launch News Conference

Commercial Replenishment Services: Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) is a series of flights contracted by NASA to deliver cargo and supplies to the International Space Station. In 2008, the first CRS contracts were signed, and $1.6 billion was awarded to SpaceX for 12 cargo flights from Dragon and Orbital Sciences for eight Cygnus flights, covering deliveries through 2016. The Falcon 9 and Antares rockets were also developed under the CRS program to bring systems Shipping to the International Space Station.

International Space Station: The International Space Station program is linked to a complex set of legal, political, and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which define ownership of the various components, crew rights and use, and responsibilities for regulating crew rotation and equipping the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

These space organizations participate:

The National Center for Aeronautics and Space Administration

Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Sierra Nevada Corporation

SpaceX

Canadian Space Agency

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS)

Latest release update: 07/11/2022

+++ Editor’s Note: This text was automatically generated based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

