“Breathtaking”: Internet users react after the International Space Station shares images of Earth from space

The International Space Station (ISS) often adorns the Internet with its stunning images of Earth as seen from space. The latest series of images, shared on the International Space Station’s official Twitter account, show the aurora borealis on Earth between city lights and stars.

The post states that the image was taken when the space station was orbiting at 51.6 degrees above the equator.

The station’s orbit takes an altitude of 51.6 degrees above the equator, providing stunning views of the Earth’s aurora in
Between city lights and twinkling stars, ”the ISS wrote while sharing photos online.

Recently, NASA released amazing photos of The northern and southern lights of JupiterWhich caused waves on the Internet.

