Science – Second Super Moon in a few weeks – Wikipedia

Darmstadt/Offenbach (dpa) – Big and bright: In many parts of Germany people were impressed by the so-called Super Moon on Wednesday evening. The full moon, especially close to the earth, appears larger than usual, especially after its height.

However, it was not easy to see the majestic Earth satellite everywhere in Germany. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there was clear visibility, especially in northeastern Germany – for example in Schwerin, Rostock, Warnemünde and Berlin. In contrast, clouds obscured the view in many places, especially in central and southern Germany, for example in Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart.

The giant moon can be seen when the Earth’s companion is especially close to our planet in its elliptical orbit and at the same time there is a full moon. However, the view can only be enjoyed when there are no clouds obscuring the view. The last full moon in mid-June looked especially large at a distance of 360 thousand kilometers.

