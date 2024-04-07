April 7, 2024

Ivanka Trump posts a photo with Donald Trump from the White House

Ulva Robson April 7, 2024 2 min read

Even the most powerful man in the world (still) celebrates Christmas with his family. As proof of this, Ivanka Trump posts a family photo of herself and her loved ones with her father, Donald Trump.

Christmas is a celebration of love and therefore usually means spending time with family. Ivanka Trump feels the same way. Since December 24, she has been posting many photos from her celebrations. There was already a photo of her in an elegant black dress with her husband, Jared Kushner. She now follows up and posts a photo of herself with her husband, three children, and her father, Donald Trump.

There are still a few days to go until Joe Biden takes over as the new President of the United States of America from Donald Trump on January 20, 2021, so the Trump family can still celebrate at the White House in Washington. In a family photo, Donald, his brother-in-law Jared, and Ivanka stand together behind the couple's children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James. However, it is unclear where Melania Trump is. The current First Lady of the United States has not posted a family photo or a photo with her husband on her Instagram profile either.

Ivanka simply wrote, “Happy Birthday” about the photo. Many of her more than 7.5 million followers are also wishing her a happy holiday. “God bless your family,” one user wrote. Another says: “Happy holidays to you too! And thank you for your commitment.”

