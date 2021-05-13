It’s possible that the legendary version is a little late on PC

The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released on May 14 at midnight. However, Electronic Arts might not present the title to the PC until after a few hours.
- The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be officially released in a few hours.
- The release on Steam and Origin appears to be a bit late.
There are already many fans, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition DownloadableTo start playing in a few hours. Version Remaster des Officially set by Electronic Arts (EA) for May 14 at 12:00 AM.
As currently, this will only be the case for consoles. It is both chatting Microsoft Beside Play Station Midnight is kept as activation time.
However, other times are currently being slated on the EA Origin platform and on Stream. Accordingly, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will not appear on Origin until Friday 5 PM Switzerland time.
Steam players should seem to be patient for a while longer: if the current information is correct, the trilogy will not be on the platform until May 15 at 3 am.
