Is your iPhone still getting the update or is it too old?

Apple has introduced its new mobile operating system, iOS 17. Interested parties should be able to try it out next month before it launches in the fall. Screenshot: youtube
There are many innovations in the upcoming iPhone operating system iOS 17 in the fall – unfortunately not for everyone. Apple is phasing out older devices.
With iOS 17, Apple will release a new version of its mobile operating system for iPhones in the fall. With the next release, older devices will traditionally be sorted out and will no longer receive support.
But there should also be new system software for Apple Watch models and newer iPads. Overview:
iPhone: The update is available for these models
All of the following devices will receive iOS 17:
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
With iOS 17, iPhone 8 and X models are no longer supported. For these devices, iOS 16 is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system available.
New features in YouTube video:
iPad: The update is available for these models
The iPad update, iPadOS 17, will also not be available for all tablets.
Get support:
- iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad Mini (5th generation)
Apple’s pick of the best new features:
Photo: Screenshot: YouTube
YouTube video about it (in English):
Apple Watch: The update is available for these models
Anyone who owns an Apple Watch can expect an update in the fall watchOS 10 Be happy. Here your Apple Watch must be at least Series 4 or later.
Get support:
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch SE
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Ultra
New OS versions are expected to be available in the fall. A public beta should be available long before that – ie in July – so that users can install it on a beta basis.
