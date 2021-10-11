iPhone SE 3: The design and screen remain the same, but with the A15 and 5G



who – which iPhone SE Perhaps the most unusual smartphone in the range An appleBecause the device, which was first introduced in the spring of 2016 and updated the previous year, is small in size and above all relatively cheap. And next year there should be a new edition.





The second generation iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen and costs around 400 euros in stores, so it’s not only Apple’s smartphone with the smallest display to date, but also the least expensive. For comparison: the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch panel, the cheapest device Apple currently offers, the iPhone 11, costs 579 euros.

iPhone SE 3 instead of iPhone 14 Mini?

But while the iPhone mini version may not celebrate a new release next year, the iPhone SE (3) should presumably be available again. Perhaps or perhaps one could also speak of “precisely because of this”, because with the (less successful) mini version being phased out, those looking for a more accessible mobile device will increasingly look towards the SE.



Japanese Blog makotakara He was able to find out (via 9to5Mac) that the third generation of iPhone SE will arrive in the spring of 2022, and the production of the device is scheduled to begin in December of this year. However, the iPhone SE 3 will not offer much innovation, because the new version should offer a 4.7-inch screen and the same Touch ID home button as the current version. Nothing will change in the design either.

But under the hood there will be adjustments, and very important adjustments. Because, on the one hand, according to the report, Apple will install an existing A15 chip, and on the other hand, the new iPhone SE will also support 5G cellular network Displays. The information from Macotakara is quite reliable, also because the famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made very similar predictions last summer.

