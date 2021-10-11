Spongebob SquarePants is now Xbox Series X.

Stare at the Xbox Series X, if you will.

Aaron Suburis / Engadget

It is an aggressive angle black video game console. Its design refers to “serious video games”. This is a two-player video game console if you can forgive all the baggage that comes with the word.

Now take a look at this Xbox Series X:

Microsoft

different ambiance.

New Xbox Series X controllers in bright colors Controllers are compatible with just appeared Nickelodeon All Star BrawlThis is like a multiplayer battle in the style of Smash Bros. Among the iconic characters from franchises like Spongebob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Legend of Korra and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Wild Thornberrys, Rugrats, and more.

As is often the case with Microsoft Limited Edition consoles, these are actually not for sale. To get your hands on the illustrated Spongebob Square console, eyes staring at you perfectly protruding from the custom console, you must enter and win a sweepstakes by Retweet this tweet From the official Xbox account. The competition runs until October 24.

While the TMNT console looks great, the Spongebob console is particularly inspired in this author’s eyes. Given that the Xbox Series X has a completely square bottom, there are few characters that fit the format better than Spongebob. However, Microsoft really had to give it some small pillars.