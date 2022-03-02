Shares Tweet Shares Shares Email

High striker Nico Feldner will continue the season in Great Britain. Sheffield Steelers will continue to receive Tyrolian services until the end of the season.

Thanks to his strong performance as Haik, many scouts have Nico Feldner on their list. Sheffield Steelers, the leaders of the Elite Ice Hockey League in Great Britain, have now been attacked. Nico should support the Steelers in the fight for the title, which is already flying to England today.

His head coach will be a well-known face at Innsbruck. Aaron is set to lead the Fox Steelers team to the title. The American wore shark costume from 2011 to 2013. A team player in Sheffield also has a shark past. Defensive player Adrian Sacroed-Danielson was part of the High organization last year and is now in service with the Steelers.

Hey are excited about the great opportunity Nico Feldner got. “He really deserves it for his acting. It will definitely be a great experience for Nico,” said GM ace. Max Steinacher.

Nico Feldner: “I’m very happy with Sheffield’s offer and I am grateful to the club and especially to Max (Steinacher) for making this possible for me. The experience of playing abroad will definitely help me in my future career.”

www.hcinnsbruck.at, Image: HC Innsbruck












