Gilles only meets: DFB women lose to Canada

The German women’s national team lost 0: 1 in the second match of the Arnold Clarke Cup against Canada. A standard came with the goal of the day.

After a 1-1 draw against Spain at the start of the match, national coach Martina Vos-Teklenberg shifted her starting XI to seven: Feldkamp, ​​Bühl, Brand and only Captain Magull were back in the starting line-up.

A set piece puts Canada ahead

The game started badly for the DFB women as Canada took the lead on the first chance: Gilles headed 1-0 (7th) with a header from the right corner. It was usually with some goal chances in the first half. The Vos-Teklenberg team may have had a better chance, but were not awarded a penalty as Gilles blocked Magulin’s shot with his hand. One thing may have been pointed out here.

Otherwise, Germany struggled to hold out for a long time. However, just before the break, there were two good shots: Bullin’s shot went to Sheridan (42 ‘) and Feltcamp’s shot went wide (45- + 2). So the Canadians went into the cabins with a narrow lead.

Luckily Berger-Quinn missed the compensation

After the restart, Prince had a good chance to make it 2-0, but he missed (47th). Goalkeeper Berger was lucky when the emergency brake went unpunished (52 ‘) just before the edge of the penalty area. Over the course of the second half, the DFB women faced off better and better. Tongas ‘long-distance shot is very centered (67’). Substitute Quinn became very dangerous and after a good pass from Anomy, his low shot was saved by goalkeeper Sheridan (71 ‘). German women threw everything forward, but Saman should not win.

1: 0 Giles (7', title, pecky)



1: 0Giles (7 ‘, title, pecky) Canada



Kicking 02/20/2022, 9:15 pm

Station Caro Road Norwich

That means the DFB women have only one point after two games in the mini-tournament. It continues with the final match of the tournament against host England on Wednesday evening (8.30pm).