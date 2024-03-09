Inside the NFL's transatlantic gesture to the UK on International Women's Day – and why it matters

The Chicago Bears and New York Jets held an all-girls soccer event at AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Arena to celebrate International Women's Day and further grow the sport.

The Chicago Bears and New York Jets celebrated International Women's Day by launching the second annual NFL Girls Flag Football League – the UK's first girls' flag football competition.

On Thursday, the day before International Women's Day, Chicago and New York sent defensive stars Tremaine Edmunds and Quincy Williams to help launch the second year of the event – attended by more than 200 girls from 21 different schools – at the Cherry Red Records Asian Wimbledon Championships. platform.

The event featured an NFL flag session conducted by NFL coaches, as well as a workshop and activities such as cornhole and shuffleboard, and an opportunity for participants to receive team jerseys sponsored by Nike. The Flag League will officially launch on April 15, with the number of girls participating rising from 120 in its inaugural season to 260 across multiple London boroughs.

Last year, Great Britain's women achieved glory at the European Championships, further proving how the sport continues to develop and grow beyond the United States. Kelly Barrett is a pioneer in this regard, using her own journey, experience and expertise to highlight the importance of flag football – and how it can become a mainstay in this country's crowded sporting landscape.

“When you think of American football, you automatically think of the AFL, so the fact that we have the AFL teams here, giving back to the international community and getting the girls involved is huge,” Barrett exclusively told Mirror Sport. “You can't ask for much more than that. This is very important for our sport.

“I started in elementary school, so this hits home a little bit. I've never had an event like this, and if I had, I would have gone through it. “This is unbelievable.”

Barrett, who first took up the sport in physical education class, didn't have NFL clubs like the Jets or Bears taking the next generation of women under their wing. Instead, she joined the Coventry Jets before eventually teaming up with her mum, dad and sister to found the Coventry Cougars in 2009 – and they've been going strong ever since.

GB Women's Football stars Kate Bruinfels, Ellie Thorpe and Kellie Barrett have taken part to show the way to the international stage ( Getty Images)



The motto her family has adopted for the team is “rags to riches,” and it's alarmingly appropriate: “We started with four players, one ball, and no flags. My mom actually got a bunch of old tea towels and stuck them up our shorts. That's why We say 'rags to riches', because now we are preparing for our tenth British Championship this year, we have players from Great Britain, we are competing for the European Championship – we are pushing the limits that were before us. It is our command.”

She joined the national team before the program had official status, but Barrett became something of a national hero after becoming a European champion: “To play the game for a long time, go to the international stage and come back with a gold medal.” Something very emotional. “It was a dream come true.”

Another figure desperate to see science's fortunes continue is flamboyant Jets star Williams. Despite crossing the Atlantic, he showed off a bright smile as he exuded infectious energy at the event, telling Mirror Sport: “The girls are very excited. I have a little niece and when she grows up, I want her to be able to play. When we're home during the holidays, we have a family soccer game, so my mom, my sister, the aunts, the uncles, everyone plays. I want to raise awareness of football, man.

“It also helps with team building and work ethic – you're constantly doing something. You can learn the fundamentals of the game; it's great to see these girls out here. I've seen some catches better than me!”

Tremaine Edmonds helped pass on his American football experience to the girls in attendance ( Getty Images)



Ultimately, flag football is nothing to scoff at, the game is the same as full contact football – there is no contact. Bears player Edmunds, who signed a four-year contract worth $72m (£56m) last season, was in attendance and pointed out the similarities between the NFL and the football event at Wimbledon.





“Just like regular football, it's competitive,” Edmunds exclusively told Mirror Sport. “These girls want to win. They are fast and agile. I used to play football a long time ago, but it is a lot of fun; you grew up playing at school and it is a lot of fun. In defence, you still have to diagnose and disrupt offensive processes. You still have to The quarterback has to read the defense. The receiver still has to miss the defender and get open. It's a lot of the same tricks.

Edmunds was happy to see the game celebrated ahead of International Women's Day, adding: “The energy is amazing. Just to see these young women coming here and getting the opportunity to play a game they have such a passion for is amazing. To celebrate that ahead of International Women's Day is amazing.”