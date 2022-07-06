In short: iOS 16 and the new home architecture – feature coming later +++ Siri Remote receives a firmware update | News

New home design with iOS 16 update later

Apple’s major release is usually a little too ambitious: the company promises a whole host of new features when it introduces a new iOS or macOS version. However, it’s rare that Cupertino needs a little more time for a feature or another and then introduces it later: users had to wait more than eight months after the release of iOS 11 before being given the option announced at WWDC 2017 to sync their messages via iCloud.

It also seems that the home engineering update announced by Apple is long overdue: someone reveals it margin On the “iOS 16 Preview” page, this will be accompanied by a separate update for the Home app. The company is releasing a software update for this, which will be available “later this year”. The move isn’t entirely surprising: Cupertino has already announced a subsequent update to the Home app for iPadOS 16, which will likely implement the Matter standard. It can be started manually by the user. If you still need your iPad as a hub, you shouldn’t start the update (see over here).













Siri Remote with new firmware

If you buy a new Apple TV, you get a revised Siri Remote: unlike the previous model, the accessory has a separate button to turn it on and off, and the touchpad has given way to a touchpad.

A firmware update is now available for the current series of remotes: This raises the build number from 9M6772 to 10M1103 – called “0x0070” in Apple TV settings. As always, Apple does not comment on firmware update innovations, nor can it be triggered manually – the automatic procedure is reminiscent of internal AirPods. Siri Remote is generally considered a greatly improved version of its predecessor, but some users complain that the click wheel sometimes works unreliably. Perhaps a new update will fix this.