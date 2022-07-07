Upgrade Kits: ASRock Wi-Fi 6E for AMD and Intel to upgrade

Photo: ASRock

With 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E clusters, ASRock offers two Wi-Fi 6E expansion modules at 6GHz for systems with AMD and Intel CPUs. Modules designed for use in the 2230 M.2 slot use a CNVi2 interface and support 2 x 2 plus antenna technology MU-MIMO Also bluetooth 5.2.

Wi-Fi 6E Update for AMD and Intel

expansion units AMD 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E Series And the Intel 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E suite It measures 22 x 30 x 2.4 mm.

AMD’s 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E suite (Photo: ASRock) Intel’s 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E suite (Photo: ASRock)

For users who want to upgrade their system with Wi-Fi 6E, there are some restrictions associated with purchasing the kits. On the one hand, only ASRock motherboards are supported, and on the other hand, Wi-Fi 6E is generally limited to Windows 11. Wi-Fi 6 – formerly known as IEEE 802.11ax – is only available on Windows 10, Linux, and Chrome OS.

The official technical specifications for the two expansion sets are as follows:

AMD 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E suite *

AMD RZ608 NIC . Graphics Card

CNVio2

Wi-Fi 6E (6 GHz) **

22 x 30 x 2.4 mm

2 x 2 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

M.2 2230

AMD 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E suite *

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

CNVio2

Wi-Fi 6E (6 GHz) **

22 x 30 x 2.4 mm

2 x 2 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

M.2 2230

*) ASRock motherboards only **) Wi-Fi 6E only with Windows 11

Support for AM4, 1151, 1200 and 1700 . sockets

Officially, the AMD family supports all AMD AM4 chipsets and all PCH platforms for the three LGA 1151, 1200 and 1700 sockets from Intel. However, Intel’s lineup is limited to 600 current-generation Z690, H670, and B660 chipsets for the Alder Lake CPU.

In order to finally be able to use Wi-Fi 6E, you also need a router that already supports the new standard.

Windows 11 becomes artificially mandatory

Even if many high-end motherboards already offer the Intel AX210 chipset, which already supports Wi-Fi 6E with the latest drivers, this alone is not enough to be able to use Wi-Fi 6E as a private client, it must be able to use Windows 11. The editors also noted this artificial limitation when testing the TP-Link Deco XE75 WLAN network system (test) with Wi-Fi 6E.