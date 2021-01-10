World champion Tetris Jonas Neubauer dies at 39

Image Credit: Classic Tetris World Championships

Seven-time Classic Tetris world champion Jonas Neubauer died at the age of 39 due to a “sudden medical emergency”. Neubauer’s Twitter account, As the message reads, “With a sad heart we send the terrible news that Jonas has died from a sudden medical emergency. He was the best ever. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we are really missing him. Information to follow when it becomes available.”the official Tetris Twitter He shared the news of Neubauer’s death saying, “This is a huge loss in many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time for skill, spirit and kindness. Our hearts are with his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, where we all mourn his death.” Classic Tetris World Championship on Twitter We also shared a sincere message to Newpower, saying: “We are very sad to share with us the death of Jonas Newbauer, 7-time CTWC champion, suddenly on January 4. We miss you, we love you, and we thank you for inspiring us to always be our best. Rest in peace.” .

a GoFundMe It was created for Neubauer and reveals more of his life, including a humorous story about how a typo described him as being 60 years old from the Simple in Spain.

“Jonas played on Twitter, tweeting his love for his new home,” says The GoFundMe. “Soon the Spanish townspeople began to follow him, cheering for their new home. In the end, the beloved city-wide mayor invited Hu and Heather to visit, giving Jonas the knife to town (their adorable ‘Key to the City’).

Neubauer has survived his wife Heather Ito, his mother, Shari Newbauer, brothers Jason and Justin, and his six nephews.

Do you tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected]

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Embed a Tweet and on Twitch.