June 2, 2024

NVIDIA Roadmap: NVIDIA offers the Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra devices

Gilbert Cox June 2, 2024 1 min read

At a keynote at Computex in Taipei, NVIDIA provided an outlook on its future data center roadmap. The Blackwell GPU with Blackwell architecture introduced this year is complemented by the Blackwell Ultra. This is likely a B200 accelerator with a Blackwell GPU, but the HBM3e has 12 stacks instead of eight stacks as planned in the first step. This increases the memory capacity from 192 to 244 GB. The memory bandwidth remains the same. The B100 and B200 accelerators make up the Blackwell platform.

And now the next generation has a name we’ve already heard: Ruby. There will be GPU Ruby which will be based on HBM4. In addition, there will be up to eight accelerators directly connected to each other.

There will also be a Rubin Ultra for the Rubin platform. HBM4 will also be used here. In addition, Rubin Ultra will go from the current typical system of eight accelerators on the motherboard to 12 accelerators.

While Hopper and Blackwell rely on the Grace CPU in their superchips, a new GPU called Vera will be used for Robin. GB200 (Grace Hopper) will be followed by VR200 (Vera Rubin).

See also  “Baldur's Gate 3”: Game of the Year is also now available for Xbox Series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro: Tensor G4 specifications leaked and disappointing early benchmarks in hands-on

June 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Ryzen 7040HS with Radeon 780M in gaming on Linux

June 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

The Secret Service advises: Restart your smartphone often

June 1, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Studies explore new types of gelsen – kaernten.ORF.at

June 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Ice Hockey – Great Britain and Poland relegated from the Ice Hockey World Cup – Sports

June 2, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

NVIDIA Roadmap: NVIDIA offers the Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra devices

June 2, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

GB News: Opinion-driven news business

June 2, 2024 Faye Stephens