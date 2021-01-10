Tech

Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature – and Zoom should worry

Sitting by endless Zoom meetings can drain your life. Sure, there are some fun backgrounds to stare at at times, but it’s mostly a grueling set of screens that switch back and forth. But Microsoft Teams is preparing for a new offering of the home work experience.

Among the features coming to Teams is a new way to keep meeting attendees focused at Posted on Microsoft As “dynamic display”. The feature is intended to allow you to see meeting participants and presentation content side by side, while also being able to customize how that information appears on your screen.

