Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature – and Zoom should worry

Sitting by endless Zoom meetings can drain your life. Sure, there are some fun backgrounds to stare at at times, but it’s mostly a grueling set of screens that switch back and forth. But Microsoft Teams is preparing for a new offering of the home work experience.

Among the features coming to Teams is a new way to keep meeting attendees focused at Posted on Microsoft As “dynamic display”. The feature is intended to allow you to see meeting participants and presentation content side by side, while also being able to customize how that information appears on your screen.

With Dynamic View, you can get a customizable view of how you want to see the content being shared. You will be able to pin the participants you want to track on the screen instead of having to search for them in a sidebar. You should also be able to know when the new speaker starts engaging and when “someone raises their hand” during the meeting.

Compare that to watching presentations and screen posts on services like Zoom. Usually, you see the screen and nothing else except for the same group of faces at the top of the screen.

We first got winds of Dynamic View in July 2020 when it was announced alongside A series of other Microsoft Teams features Designed to make video meetings more interesting and visually productive. But now we have a target date for dynamic rendering – Microsoft roadmap He lists it as arriving in March.

Additional Teams updates in the past year have included live transcription, live feedback, speaker identification tools, and an integrated task application that works in tandem to make Teams the most flexible and easy-to-use option. These changes have come a long way toward making Teams feel more like a no-brainer option for large-scale business and classroom meetings than a sighing headache for everyone.