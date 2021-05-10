These are tough times for Cabral and FC Basel.

Under Bernard Hussler, FC Basel was still a serial champion. Bernard Burgener (left) and his predecessor Bernard Hussler on handover on June 9, 2017.

Strong in the Champions League, problems at the tournament: Basel under coach Raphael Wiki.

The first cracks in the new management: Jean-Paul Praeger will not stay even as CEO for a year.

Some highlights, but also many lows: The Basel Club under Marcel Koller.

Sports director Marco Striller throws a towel in Summer 2019.

Buy a bundle of stocks from FC Basel and strive for more: ex-player David Degen.

Bayern fans are fighting back with massive protests against President Bernard Burgener.

Bernhard Burgner wants to return to success with Ciriaco Sforza (rear), but that plan went wrong.

On the third attempt, Patrick Rehman reached the Bayern coaching seat.

Consistent critics: President Bernhard Burgner (left) and CEO Roland Herry.

These are tough times for Cabral and FC Basel.

Under Bernard Hussler, FC Basel was still a serial champion. Bernard Burgener (left) and his predecessor Bernard Hussler on handover on June 9, 2017.

Strong in the Champions League, problems at the tournament: Basel under coach Raphael Wiki.

The first cracks in the new management: Jean-Paul Praeger will not stay even as CEO for a year.

Some highlights, but also many lows: The Basel Club under Marcel Koller.

Sports director Marco Striller throws a towel in Summer 2019.

Buy a bundle of stocks from FC Basel and strive for more: ex-player David Degen.

Bayern fans are fighting back with massive protests against President Bernard Burgener.

Bernhard Burgner wants to return to success with Ciriaco Sforza (rear), but that plan went wrong.

On the third attempt, Patrick Rehman reached the Bayern coaching seat.

Consistent critics: President Bernhard Burgner (left) and CEO Roland Herry.



A few hours before the first appointment before the Civil Court in Basel, Basel announced that Bernard Burgener and David DeGene were able to agree on the ownership structure in Bayern.

at Message FCB writes on its website: “After many constructive discussions today, Bernhard Burgener and David Degen agreed on the ownership structure of FC Basel Holding AG in favor of FC Basel 1893.” Disputes over the transfer of shares have been resolved and the parties could have reached an out-of-court settlement.

Thus, the start of the process on Tuesday at the Basel Exhibition Center will definitely come to an end. Instead, FC Basel wants to announce the agreement reached at a press conference at 3 pm: “The parties will exchange information about the future at a media conference held by Club Basel 1893 in St. Jakob Park tomorrow Tuesday at 3 pm”.

What the currently proposed solution looks like is not entirely clear. However, the alternative in which Burgener is pulling out as the major shareholder is more likely according to “Blick”.

All about this Club owner Bernhard Burgner and minority holder David Degen fought for months in a power struggle at FC Basel.

Degener has a right of pre-emption on shares in Burgener, who prefers to sell them to a third party: Basel Dream & Visions AG, where Burgener is also the British investment company in the boat.

By a very temporary order, Deggin was able to thwart Burgner’s plans in a short time at the end of March. Muttenzerkurve’s Ultras stand behind Deegen, for the past few months there have been nearly weekly protests against the current club leadership around Burgener.

On Monday, Bibi announced that they could still reach an agreement. The court session scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. Instead, the club will report the new ownership structure in FCB on Tuesday 3pm.