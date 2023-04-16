Haaland is close to the record – Brighton beats Chelsea

Julio Enciso (No. 20) celebrates the winning goal against Chelsea.Photo: Cornerstone

Chelsea are now waiting to win six games and nothing will change against Brighton. Tottenham also lost despite the lead, while Newcastle failed to shine Aston Villa.

Premier League

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester

Manchester City recorded their tenth consecutive win in all competitions against Leicester. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team is three points behind leaders Arsenal. Erling Haaland scored his 31st and 32nd league goals this season in a 3-1 win. The Norwegian is still two goals away from equaling the records set by Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95).

John Stones scored the opening goal for the “Skyblues” after just five minutes, and after 20 minutes it was already 3-0 to Manchester City. Leicester’s only goal came from Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Stones make it 1-0.Video: streamja

Haaland meets Kevin De Bruyne mould.Video: streamja

Manchester City – Leicester 3: 1 (3: 0).

Portals: 5 stones 1-0. 13. Haaland (penalty) 2-0. 25. Haaland 3-0. 75. Iheanacho 3: 1.

comments: Manchester City with Akanji (from 46th place).

Chelsea 1-2 Brighton

Chelsea have been waiting for victory for more than a month and nothing has changed in the match against Brighton. Although caretaker coach Frank Lampard’s side, who replaced the sacked Graham Potter, still progressed, they were eventually beaten 2-1 by Brighton. The goals were scored by Conor Gallagher for Chelsea and Danny Welbeck and Julio Enchizo for the visitors. The 19-year-old Paraguayan gathered his courage in the 69th minute and smashed the ball into the top corner from almost 25 metres.

Chelsea have so far gone six matches without a win and are stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table. On the other hand, Brighton can even hope for international competitions. With two games to go, the gap with Tottenham is just four points.

It couldn’t be more beautiful: Enciso shoots for Brighton to win.Video: streamja

Chelsea 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1).

Portals: 13 Gallagher 1-0. 42- Welbeck 1: 1. 69. Encyclopedia 1: 2.

comments: Chelsea with Zakaria (up to 74).

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle

Aston Villa continued their winning streak against third-placed Newcastle. Unai Emery’s side won easily 3-0 at home to secure their fifth consecutive three-point finish. The goals came from Jacob Ramsey in the 11th minute and Ollie Watkins, who scored twice in the second half.

Since Spaniard Emery, who previously coached Villarreal, took over Birmingham in November 2022, they are among the best in the English Premier League. Aston Villa defended the sixth place, beating the “Magpies” around Fabian Scheer, who received a yellow card after a foul.

Watkins scored his first two goals.Video: streamja

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United (1-0).

Portals: 11. Ramsey 1-0. 64. Watkins 2-0. 83. Watkins 3-0.

comments: Newcastle with Cher (cautious).

Tottenham 2-2 Bournemouth

With Tottenham, the second favorite for the Champions League places also left important points behind. Tottenham Hotspur conceded an extra-time goal from Dango Ouattara to make it 2-3 against Bournemouth. Arnaud Danjuma equalized in the 88th minute. Tottenham previously controlled the match and took the lead through Heung-min Son, but Bournemouth were still waiting for the counter-attacks. Matias Venea equalized just before half-time before Dominic Solanke made it 2-1 for the visitors. Ouattara’s winning goal came after a quick counterattack.

Ouattara comes with a late decision.Video: streamja

Highlights of the Bundesliga:

Series A

Napoli 0-0 Verona

And despite the return of top scorer Victor Osimhen, Napoli remained goalless against Verona, as they did in the 1-0 Champions League loss against AC Milan. Coach Luciano Spalletti’s side had 80 percent of the ball in front of the relegation contenders, but they managed just one shot on goal. However, Osimhen was only substituted in the 73rd minute. With eight laps to go, the lead over Lazio Roma is 14 points.

Inter 0-1 Monza

Inter Milan, who shone during the week in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 away win over Benfica Lisbon, is still stuck in the championship. Milanese lost 0:1 against the rookie Monza. And Luca Caldirola achieved an unexpected success for the guests with a header in the 78th minute. Inter got only one point from the last five league matches.

Inter Milan – Monza 0: 1 (0: 0).

Goal: 78 Caldirola 0-1.

Bologna 1-1 Milan

Milan can’t get over a tie again. In Bologna, the Champions League quarter-finalists play 1-1 against Empoli after a week of goalless draw. The goals came through Nicola Sansone and Milan player Tommaso Pobega in the first half.

Bologna 1-1 Milan (1-1).

Portals: 1. Sanson 1-0. 40. Bobega 1-1.

comments: Bologna with Aebischer (up to 73).

League 1

PSG-Lens 3: 1

Paris Saint-Germain takes another step towards the league titles. In the return match against second-placed Lens, the capital team prevailed 3-1. The origin of success was the entry of Salis Abdel Samad with great enthusiasm. The 23-year-old Ghanaian, who works for RC Lens, was sent off with a red card in the 19th minute. The visitors, who had been level up to that point, conceded three goals before the break, which decided the first battle in Ligue 1 early on. PSG are now top of the table, nine points ahead of Lens.

Messi interacts with Mbappe to make the score 3-0.Video: streamja

Paris Saint-Germain – 3:1 lens (3:0).

Portals: 31. Mbappe 1-0. 37- Vitinha 2-0. 40. Messi 3-0. 60 Frankowski (pen) 3-1.

comments: 19. Abdel Samad red card (Lens).

league

Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid

It wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Cadiz favorites Real Madrid took the lead. Nacho Fernandez scored from outside the box to make it 1-0. Even then, the relegation candidate withstood the offensive storms of the “royal”. Shortly after the first goal, Marco Asensio scored the second. Real Madrid is engaged in a struggle for second place with Atletico Madrid and defends the position by at least two points.

Fernandez scores from distance.Video: streamja

Cadiz – Real Madrid 0: 2 (0: 0).

Portals: 72. Nacho 0-1. 76. Asensio 0-2.

(nih/sda)