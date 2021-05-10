Swimming – diver after the European Championships bronze “satisfied” in the beginning – a sport

Budapest (dpa) – The successful defense of the title didn’t lead to anything, but the German diver also gladly took the bronze with them.

In the team competition at the start of the European Championships in Budapest, only Russia and Italy were stronger than the record European champions Patrick Hausding, Tina Bunzel, Christina Wassen, and Lou Masenberg. After six rounds, Germany got 421 points, Russia won the gold 431.80 points, and Italy 428 points.

“Even if it is now only bronze instead of gold, we are totally satisfied,” Housding said. “The level was really high.” Massenberg saw it similarly: “The fact that I unfortunately made a simple mistake in standing on the hands of the tower naturally bothers me personally, and I also apologize to the team,” the 20-year-old said. “But I think we can be satisfied with bronze in this strong field.”

In the same squad, the team of national coach Lutz Pushko won in Kiev in 2019, ahead of Russia and Great Britain. In team jumping, the four athletes have to jump individually and simultaneously from the board and the tower.

Shortly before the jumpers were to test, a broken underwater speaker prevented the German duo for simultaneous swimming from the premiere. Prior to the start of Marilyn Bogier and Michael Zimmer, the artistic freestyle swimming was canceled after 11 out of 19 pairs and is now supposed to be rescheduled for Thursday. “Athletes also hear music underwater,” said Doris Ramadan, the coach of the national team. “If the music fails, it is very disturbing.” Bojer and Zimmer have only been training together since October. The two want to start freestyle swimming this Tuesday.

On the second day of the competition, a one-meter board diving competition enters the program. In addition, medals for simultaneous mixed jumping from the tower will be awarded.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210510-99-545854 / 5