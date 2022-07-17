In Backpack Hero, no one will judge you for being a pack

Dungeon and loot epic loot while maintaining order in Backpack Hero, the inventory-managed roguelike game. Developer Jaspel is preparing to send the unique roguelike game into Early Access after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Starting August 15, players who pick up the game can enjoy all-new features including two new characters, a handful of cool new items, weapons and more.

Players take on the role of a brave adventurer who explores vast dungeons, collects heaps of loot and takes on dangerous enemies with only his suitcase. Fortunately, these heroes are equipped with a great ability – inventory management. Depending on where players put items in their backpacks, their effectiveness may change. Certain items placed near armor pieces will increase the amount of armor a player can gain from that armor. Other items get additional rewards if there are empty spaces below or above them.

Not only does the placement change the game, but some items also have their own status effects and abilities. For example, certain weapons can poison enemies or slow them down. Players can find food that can heal them multiple times, or they can even get a dangerous item from an enemy that takes up valuable space in their inventory. Collecting the best items for the journey, strategically planning their location and managing them in battle is the key to getting out of the dungeon alive.