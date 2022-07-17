Star Trek: You can look forward to these eight stories in Season Two of “Strange New Worlds”!

STAR TREK STRANGE NEW WORLDS: Episodes & Seasons Guide July 17, 2022 at 6:00 pm In the second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” there are 8 plots that the first season has already hinted at. These open ends are in desperate need of a sequel!

Star Trek: These storylines must be resolved and continued in the second season of “Strange New Worlds”! (Source: ViacomCBS / TMDb.org / Collage: Netzwelt)

In Germany we are still waiting for the beginning.”Star Trek: Strange New WorldsIn December on streaming service Paramount +. The series started a long time ago in the United States and we know like you “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has already been watched in full in Germany then up Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Two can look forward to!

And there is a great reason to be excited, because more exciting stories from endless spaces await us. Many new characters and exciting struggles were created in season one, and some were left open to be picked up in season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

We bring you the eight most pressing questions that remain unanswered after the end of season one and that desperately need answers in season two. We hope you enjoy the following pages!