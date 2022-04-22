PDXCON 2022 returns to the real world on September 2 and 3

Paradox Interactive announces today PDXCON 2022 An upcoming celebration for the global Paradox community. This year’s conference, which returns as a physical event after last year’s digital-only PDXCON, will take place over the weekend of September 2-3, 2022 in Stockholm, the publisher’s hometown. PDXCON will offer exclusive activities and experiences to attendees, including a chance to Victoria 3The highly anticipated new strategy game from Paradox Development Studio. Tickets are available from today on the PDXCON website: http://paradoxinteractive.com/pdxcon

This year PDXCON offers several exclusive experiences for Paradox fans, including hands-on games with Paradox developers, live music performances of the popular Paradox soundtrack, a massive “action game” developed exclusively for PDXCON, and many other activities. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to become the first players in the world Victoria 3 To belong and try the game for yourself. For a full list of PDXCON site activities and ticket sales, visit: http://paradoxinteractive.com/pdxcon

More information also under http://paradoxinteractive.com to exist.