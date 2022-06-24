In anticipation of compliance, the Federal Council executes the orders of US President Joe Biden

Who rules Switzerland? From US President Joe Biden, the G-20 countries or the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from their feudal home in Paris? Again, Switzerland wants to implement the tax model imposed by the international community, which is certainly not in our interest.

Democrat Joe Biden’s global global corporate minimum tax and the G-7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States) created a headline. From this the G-20 countries and the OECD have now developed a plan to redistribute global tax revenue.

Internationally operating companies with sales of over 750 million francs are taxed at a minimum of 15 percent.

The Federal Council has now decided to immediately implement the wishes of the OECD and the G-20 – or rather: Joe Biden – as expected. Finance Minister Ueli Maurer (SVP) insisted there was no international obligation to do so. “We’m sure we want to do this,” Moore said. If Switzerland does not introduce this minimum tax, other states have the right to levy it. But it doesn’t have to make the story better.

The truth is, for years, we have been allowing countries that are supposed to be less successful and friendly, as a location, our trump card, to erode our charisma. As a result we cut the branch on which we are sitting.

Where are the federal councilors who have endured international pressures and are not always submissive to the first wind of the wind? Our government members have become adherents of the G-20 and the OECD. It started with Holocaust funds in the late 1990s. Since then, one attack after another on our prosperity has continued. Who does not remember the pressure exerted on the exchange of information on tax matters from the United States, Germany and the OECD in 2008 and 2009?

At the time, the Swiss Confederation was blacklisted for tax havens. Since then, under pressure from the international community, we have been making corporate tax reforms one after another – because we can not tolerate former German Finance Minister Peir Steinbrook calling us the Banana Republic and wanting to send cavalry. .

As long as it all allows us to walk, that too will not stop. In July, the OECD will provide key figures for another project. Companies with a turnover of 20 billion francs have to pay taxes not only on where the products are produced, but also on where they are consumed. Of course, we will execute this agreement in a good and exemplary manner in advance obedience, and others will use tricks to avoid it.

Federal councilors, finally emphasize Swiss interests, that is why you were elected – not to receive orders from abroad.