Pope stuck on a trip to Canada – show released – kath.ch

But on the same day, the Vatican announced the church’s official plan for the trip to Canada. Some time ago, there were speculations about a cancellation because this trip was no longer included in the cult summer planning.

The Pope goes to three cities

According to the latest information, Francis will be visiting the cities of Edmonton, Quebec and Igloo from July 24-30. A visit to the indigenous peoples of the Maskwacis community is also planned. In addition, Francis wants to take part in the pilgrimage to the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (July 26) at Lock St. Anne’s near Edmonton.

Sorry for the boarding schools

The trip was prompted by calls for the pope to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the history of controversial residential schools in Canada. Of these, tribal children were robbed, abused and abused in their culture in the 19th and 20th centuries. The operators were mostly in churches.

When several local delegates visited Rome at the end of March, Francis had already apologized, but the apology sought on Canadian soil was still pending. (cic)