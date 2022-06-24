The CETA trade agreement between the EU and Canada remains controversial

This summer the Transport Lighting Coalition decided to ratify the “EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement” known as CETA. However, the federal government wants to implement it in Germany only if the additional agreement is finalized. The European Union and Canada have agreed. The agreement aims to reduce the controversial investment protection.

Implications for climate, environmental protection, health and the rule of law

CETA has only been in effect for five years, and many EU countries have not yet ratified the agreement with Canada, which is more than a simple trade agreement. This is because it contains detailed regulations for many other areas and will have an impact on environmental protection, climate, health and the rule of law.

Are Small and Medium Businesses at Risk?

CETA critics – the unions, environmental groups and the ruling Greens – accuse everything else of being subordinate to the economic interests of investors – to national jurisdiction.

CETA provides that investors can seek international arbitration as soon as they see their interests at risk. Individual states must either obey the arbitral award or pay higher fines. Since such processes are time consuming and expensive, especially large companies can buy them, not small and medium enterprises.

Fear of selling agriculture

In agriculture, for example, it is feared to be sold to large agricultural companies, for example, when it comes to genetically modified food.