IIHF signs World Cup sponsorship contract with Crypto.com

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Crypto.com announced that it has become the official cryptocurrency and non-exchangeable token (NFT) sponsor for the IIHF flagship event in 2021 and 2022.

The next World Championships will be held from Friday May 21 to June 6 in Riga, capital of Latvia, while the 2022 edition will be held in Finland.

It is claimed that IIHF will be the first international association to have a world championship backed by a cryptocurrency and the NFT platform.

“The IIHF has always been about pushing the boundaries of what is possible on and off the ice, and we are excited to partner with Crypto.com,” said Renee Vasil, President of the IIHF.

“NFTs have already found a role in sports, but we are excited to be the first international sports association to fully understand how they can add value to a group of well-known and emerging ice hockey players.”

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com calls itself the fastest growing cryptocurrency app with over 10 million users worldwide.

IIHF’s sponsorship deal with Crypto.com will be announced ahead of this year’s World Cup Finals, which opens on Friday. © Getty Images

“We are proud to partner with famous brands like Nike and Tissot in support of the IIHF World Cup, which is being watched by hundreds of millions of fans in Europe and North America,” said Chris Marsalick, Crypto Co-Founder and CEO. .com.

“These are just the latest in a series of exciting sports partnerships as we bring together the best of blockchain technology and sports through collaborations on NFTs that are sure to become instant classics and sought-after acquisitions.”

NFT is a unique digital token that can be bought and sold, but does not have a form of its own.

The World Cup will feature two groups of eight teams, and the first group will be the Republic of China, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and the United Kingdom.

The second group includes Latvia, the defending champion Finland, Canada, the United States of America, Germany, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Latvia was confirmed as the only host nation for the tournament in February after Belarus withdrew its right to host.