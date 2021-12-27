sport

Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

December 27, 2021
Eileen Curry

At the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada, Germany will face the Czech Republic in their second group game today. We’ll show you how you can watch an ice hockey match live on TV and in live streaming.

Ice Hockey World Cup U-20, Germany vs Czech Republic: date, time, venue and information

The top ten young national teams will play for the title at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada until January 5th. On the night of today, Monday, December 27, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, Germany’s second group match against the Czech Republic will be on the programme. Just yesterday, Germany lost the opening match to Finland with a score of 1: 3.

At Rogers Place in Edmonton, the home of the Edmonton Oilers around German star Leon Drysitl, the game against the Czech Republic begins at 1 a.m. German time.

German junior ice hockey players are targeting the knockout round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. In order to achieve this goal, they must occupy one of the top four places in the table of Group A, which is made up of five teams. After the match against the Czech Republic, the team of national coach Tobias Obstretter will meet with its hosts Canada and Austria. “If we drop everything in the tournament, we’re in the quarter-finals,” captain Florian Elias said in the run-up to the World Cup.

With Jon Petrka and Lukas Richel juggling the NHL career in North America, the German U-20s are missing out on their two greatest talents at the 2022 World Cup. With them and current NHL player Tim Stützle, Germany narrowly missed the semi-finals at the 2021 World Cup.

See also  Eagles is eyeing Kellen Moore for a vacant coach position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *