Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Live on TV and Broadcast Today

At the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada, Germany will face the Czech Republic in their second group game today. We’ll show you how you can watch an ice hockey match live on TV and in live streaming.

The top ten young national teams will play for the title at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada until January 5th. On the night of today, Monday, December 27, tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, Germany’s second group match against the Czech Republic will be on the programme. Just yesterday, Germany lost the opening match to Finland with a score of 1: 3.

At Rogers Place in Edmonton, the home of the Edmonton Oilers around German star Leon Drysitl, the game against the Czech Republic begins at 1 a.m. German time.

German junior ice hockey players are targeting the knockout round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. In order to achieve this goal, they must occupy one of the top four places in the table of Group A, which is made up of five teams. After the match against the Czech Republic, the team of national coach Tobias Obstretter will meet with its hosts Canada and Austria. “If we drop everything in the tournament, we’re in the quarter-finals,” captain Florian Elias said in the run-up to the World Cup.

With Jon Petrka and Lukas Richel juggling the NHL career in North America, the German U-20s are missing out on their two greatest talents at the 2022 World Cup. With them and current NHL player Tim Stützle, Germany narrowly missed the semi-finals at the 2021 World Cup.

December 26, 8 p.m. Finland – Germany 1: 3
December 28 at 1 am Germany – Czech Republic
December 30, 1 am Canada – Germany
December 31, 8 p.m. Germany, Austria

The FIFA U-20 World Cup match between Germany and the Czech Republic will not be broadcast live on free TV – but through MagentaSport, Telekom’s pay-TV channel. This will show all the group matches of the German national team during the FIFA U-20 World Cup and then next year all the knockout matches live on pay-TV and in live broadcasts.

However, there are costs for MagentaSport in the form of a subscription, even if you’ve already booked Magenta TV, Telekom’s TV and streaming service. Magenta Sport subscription prices for Telekom customers are €4.95 per month for an annual subscription or €9.95 for a monthly subscription. The subscription for non-Telekom customers is a little more expensive: €9.95 per month when you get an annual subscription and €16.95 for a monthly subscription.

access to magenta sport You not only get the Telekom receiver, but also on your TV via the MagentaSport app, on your smartphone or tablet via the app or on your PC via live streaming. More information about MagentaSport is available here!

The broadcast of the match between Germany and the Czech Republic begins at 0.45 am with the following staff:

Commentator: Christoph Fetzer

Christoph Fetzer Mediator: Max Stubus

Max Stubus expert: Kai Housebelt

