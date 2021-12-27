Peat Festival on Boxing Day – Arsenal and City win

Kevin De Bruyne calls City win over Leicester. Photo: cornerstone

Boxing Day in the Premier League brings great football. Manchester City consolidated its leadership position at the end of the first half of the season with a 6-3 victory over its guest, Leicester City.

Man City – Leicester 6:3

There are nine goals in the match between them Manchester And see Lester. In the break, it seems that the matter has already been decided: City are already leading 4-0 thanks to goals from De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gundogan and Sterling.

But after the break, there are unfocused minutes of “Skyblues”. Leicester grabbed the champions three times with quick counter-attacks. But Leicester’s hope does not last long: Aymeric Laporte makes the final decision with a 5-3 win.

Manchester – Leicester City 6:3 (4:0)

53’226 spectators.

rip: 5. De Bruyne 1: 0.14. Mahrez (penalty) 2: 0.21. Gundogan 3: 0.25. Sterling (penalty error) 4: 0.55. Madison 4: 1.59. Lookman 4 : 2. 66. Iheanacho 4: 3. 69. LaPorte 5: 3. 87. Sterling 6: 3.

comment: Leicester City without Jakubowicz (substitute).

Norwich – Arsenal 0:5

Arsenal FC doesn’t let anything go too far at the bottom of the list, Norwich. with Granite Shaka In the midfield, Arsenal finished their opponents 5-0. The goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Roux.

Norwich City Arsenal 0:5 (0:2)

rip: 6. From 0: 1. 44. Tierney 0: 2. 67. From 0: 3. 84 – Lacazette 0: 4. 91. Smith Row 0: 5.

comment: Arsenal with Xhaka.

Tottenham – Crystal Palace 3: 0

Spurs can count on their superstars on Boxing Day: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Hong Min Son fire Spurs in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Tottenham – Crystal Palace 3: 0

rip: 32. Kane 1: 0, 34. Lucas 2: 0, 74. Ibn 3: 0.

West Ham – Southampton 2: 3

For the first time this season, Southampton managed to win by more than one goal. Outside West Ham, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team won 3-2. Because of the defeat, West Ham threatens to lose contact with European places.

West Ham – Southampton 2: 3

rip: 8. Al-Yonusi 0:1, 39. Anthony 1:1, 61. Ward Bruce 1:2, 64. Ben Rahma 2:2, 70. Bednarik 2:3.

Aston Villa – Chelsea 1: 3

Boxing day begins for Chelsea Anything but good. Away from home at Aston Villa, the Blues were trailed by an own goal by Reece James. But thanks to two Jorginho penalties and a goal from Romelu Lukako, Thomas Tuchel’s side turned the game around with complete confidence in the end.

Photo: cornerstone

Aston Villa – Chelsea 1:3 (1:1)

41,907 spectators.

rip: 28. James (Overseas goal) 1-0. 34. Jorginho (penalty kick) 1: 1. 56. Lukaku 1: 2. 93. Jorginho (penalty kick) 1: 3. (Abu / Sedda)

